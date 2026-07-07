/NSE’s Rs 30,000 crore IPO faces questions after decade-long delay and options slowdown

FY26 became the first full financial year in which NSE operated under the revised framework. Revenue from operations declined by about 3 per cent year-on-year, while adjusted profit after tax fell 17 per cent to Rs 9,101 crore from Rs 10,978 crore in FY25. During the same period, NSE’s market share in equity options declined from 97 per cent in FY24 to 75 per cent in FY26.