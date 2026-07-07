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NSE’s Rs 30,000 crore IPO faces questions after decade-long delay and options slowdown

The roadblock stemmed from the co-location controversy between 2010 and 2014, when certain brokers connected first to a backup server inside NSE’s data centre, allowing them to receive market data milliseconds ahead of others.

Published: Jul 07, 2026, 02:32 PM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 02:32 PM IST
NSE’s Rs 30,000 crore IPO faces questions after decade-long delay and options slowdown
Image Credit: Image Courtesy: IANS

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