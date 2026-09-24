NSE shares end just 1.8% higher at 1,818 apiece after listing

"NSE is the democracy being expressed in real-time across 13 crore Indians, 27 crore accounts, 9 crore households, the largest cohort of any type in India today. For me, capital markets are an essence of well-functioning human societies. In the face of uncertainties and ever fast changing world, capital markets express in real-time society's collective hopes, its fears, its joys, its sorrows, its expectations for future, its progress, its anticipations, all combined into one price in nanoseconds time,” said Chauhan.