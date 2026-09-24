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NSE shares end just 1.8% higher at 1,818 apiece after listing

NSE shares listed at Rs 1,800 apiece on BSE. This marked 0.8 per cent premium over its IPO price of Rs 1,785 apiece, missing grey market estimates.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 24, 2026, 04:33 PM IST|Updated: Sep 24, 2026, 04:33 PM IST
NSE shares end just 1.8% higher at 1,818 apiece after listing

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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