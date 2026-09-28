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NSE shares slip below IPO price, decline over 6% from peak

The NSE stock was trading at Rs 1,767 in morning trade, a decrease of more than 1 per cent from the previous close.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 28, 2026, 11:25 AM IST|Updated: Sep 28, 2026, 11:25 AM IST
NSE shares slip below IPO price, decline over 6% from peak

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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NSE shares slip below IPO price, decline over 6% from peak
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