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NSE slips below IPO price, reduces exchange's market value by Rs 41,000 Cr

NSE shares were listed on the BSE at Rs 1,800 apiece on September 24, a modest premium of less than 1 per cent over the IPO price of Rs 1,785. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 06, 2026, 09:12 PM IST|Updated: Oct 06, 2026, 09:12 PM IST
NSE slips below IPO price, reduces exchange's market value by Rs 41,000 Cr

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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NSE slips below IPO price, reduces exchange's market value by Rs 41,000 Cr
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