NSE To Hold 'Diwali Muhurat Trading' Session On October 21

New Delhi: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday announced that it will conduct a special one-hour Muhurat Trading session on October 21, on the occasion of Diwali, to mark the beginning of the new Samvat year. According to the exchange circular, the trading window will open at 1.45 p.m. and close at 2.45 p.m., while a 15-minute pre-open session will be held from 1.30 p.m. to 1.45 p.m.

Trade modifications will be allowed until 2.55 p.m., and all trades executed during the session will carry settlement obligations similar to regular trading hours. Stock markets remain closed on Diwali Lakhsmi Puja, but the symbolic Muhurat session is conducted annually to mark the start of the Vikram Samvat year in the Hindu calendar.

This year, the session coincides with the beginning of Samvat 2082. The session will take place in the afternoon instead of the evening, as is customary. A similar session is anticipated to be held by the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), though the exact time has not yet been disclosed.

Muhurat trading is considered auspicious by traders and investors, who believe that participating in the market during this period brings financial growth and prosperity. While the session lasts for just an hour, markets are typically volatile, and sentiment often plays a larger role than profitability in trading decisions.

Traders use this window to engage in both symbolic and meaningful trades, with the belief that the practice will usher in wealth and good fortune in the new financial year. Over the years, the Muhurat session has become a significant cultural and financial tradition, blending market activity with festive celebrations and reflecting the enduring role of sentiment and optimism in Indian stock markets.