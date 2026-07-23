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NSE's equity options market share declines over 22 pc between FY24 and FY26

The data showed that NSE's market share in the equity options (premium value) segment stood at 96.9 per cent in FY24. It declined to 87.4 per cent in FY25 and further dropped to 74.71 per cent in FY26.

Published: Jul 23, 2026, 01:19 PM IST|Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 01:19 PM IST
NSE's equity options market share declines over 22 pc between FY24 and FY26

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