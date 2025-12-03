Advertisement
NUMALIGARH REFINERY

THIS Major Refinery In Assam Accorded Navaratna Status, Becomes India’s 27th Navratna CPSE

Numaligarh Refinery in Assam will be the 27th Navratna amongst the CPSEs. 

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Dec 03, 2025, 08:30 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The Department of Public Enterprises under the Finance Ministry has announced that Numaligarh Refinery in Assam has been granted the Navratna status.

Department of Public Enterprises in a post on X wrote, "Hon’ble Finance Minister has approved the upgradation of Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL) to Navratna CPSE. NRL will be the 27th Navratna amongst the CPSEs. NRL is a Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas CPSE with an annual turn over of Rs 25,147 crores and net profit of Rs 1,608 crores for FY 2024-25." 

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that he was grateful to to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the grant of the prestigious Navratna status to Numaligarh Refinery.

Sarma wrote on X, “I am grateful to Adarniya Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji for his faith in Assam's oil & gas sector and his guidance in taking it forward. This milestone achievement would not have been possible without the unstinted support of Hon'ble Union Minister Shri @HardeepSPuri ji.” 

Oil India Ltd has majority shareholding (69.63%) in NRL, while the Assam government has 26% and Engineers India Ltd 4.37% shareholding.

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri posted on X saying he was delighted and proud for Navratna status to NRL.

“This recognises NRL’s strong performance and its ambitious growth path, from the ongoing NREP refinery expansion to the recently inaugurated ABEPL bamboo-based 2G bioethanol plant that is driving energy security and green growth from Assam and the North East,” Puri posted on X. 

The Minister congratulated NRL, promoter Oil India Ltd, equity partner Engineers India Ltd and the Assam government, adding that the company’s steady rise reflects the Centre’s push for energy self-reliance and green-transition pathways. 

 

