Offered A Big Job? Don’t Make THIS Mistake, Says Accenture CEO Julie Sweet

New Delhi: Landing a big opportunity can be exciting but also intimidating. Many people’s first instinct is to express doubt or question if they're truly ready. However, Accenture CEO Julie Sweet believes that's exactly what you shouldn’t do. Speaking on Fortune’s Titans and Disruptors of Industry podcast with Alyson Shontel, Sweet reflected on a key moment that reshaped her career and the mindset that helped her move forward with confidence.

What Helped Julie Sweet Become CEO of Accenture?

Julie Sweet never imagined she’d be in the running for the top role at Accenture. She didn’t see herself as the “typical” candidate and didn’t fit the traditional mold for the position. But when her former boss asked if she was interested, she made a bold choice—she didn’t let self-doubt take over. Instead, she followed a powerful piece of advice from a former JPMorgan Chase executive: never question a promotion just because you don’t feel ready. That mindset helped her step into leadership with confidence—and ultimately led her to the CEO’s office. (Also Read: Bank Holiday Alert: Will Banks Be Open Today, Saturday, August 30, 2025? – Find Out)

“At the end of the meeting, he closes his notebook and he pushes it aside, and he says to me, completely out of the blue… ‘I think you could run this place someday,’” Sweet recalled.

It was a surreal moment for her. At the time, she was serving as general counsel and didn’t fit the typical image of a CEO. Her background was in law, not business. She was a woman in a company traditionally led by men, and unlike past leaders, she hadn’t spent her entire career at Accenture.

Even though the opportunity felt bigger than anything she’d imagined, Sweet didn’t hesitate. She remembered a valuable piece of advice from Dina Dublon, former CFO of JPMorgan Chase: “When someone gives you a stretch role… chances are that the person offering you a stretch role is as nervous or more nervous than you are. So, don’t say anything, like: Are you sure?” (Also Read: India’s GDP Projected To Grow 6.5% This Fiscal Over Robust Consumer Demand)

Instead of letting self-doubt take over, Sweet leaned into the opportunity. When asked if she was interested in a bigger role, she didn’t pause or question whether she was ready. Her response? “Yes, I’d be interested. What did you have in mind?” That one sentence marked a turning point in her career. It led her to take on the role of leading Accenture’s North America business in 2015—and eventually to becoming the company’s global CEO in 2019.

The Importance of Staying a Deep Learner

Julie Sweet emphasized how crucial it is for leaders—even at the highest level—to keep learning. “I think the idea of being a deep learner at the top is really critical, and that is not usual in a lot of companies,” she said.

“Because many times, the senior leaders, whether it’s the CEO or one level down, they’re the ones with all the wisdom. They’ve gotten these big jobs, and so the idea of training for leaders is often really odd to think about.” Her point? No matter how senior your position, continuous learning should never stop.

Julie Sweet shared a key insight from her journey: “I figured out pretty quickly that if I wanted to be the business leader with legal experience, I had to deeply understand the business.” That mindset helped her stand out—and eventually positioned her for the top job. Her approach was rooted in adding real value and building trust. As she put it, “Transparency builds trust. Because the more value you can contribute to your company, the more likely you’re going to get that best next job.”

Why Confidence Matters at Every Stage

Julie Sweet emphasised that confidence isn’t just important when you’re offered a big opportunity it plays a role in everyday work life. According to a report, she believes that carrying yourself with confidence can influence how you're perceived and open doors well beyond just landing top roles.

Julie Sweet explained, “We are constantly challenging each other and our assumptions.” She believes that when you build a team that doesn’t settle for the status quo and welcomes change, everyone is always questioning and improving. As she put it, “You don’t need to stop and have a big strategy… because you’re always working on the strategy.” This mindset keeps the team flexible, focused, and ready to adapt.