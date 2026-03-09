Oil crosses USD 100 as Iran war escalates: Will Trump move to end the conflict before it hits India’s economy?

New Delhi: The escalating war involving Iran has triggered a sharp surge in global oil prices, pushing crude above USD 100 per barrel for the first time since 2022. The spike has rattled global financial markets and revived fears of another energy shock similar to the crises seen during the Russia-Ukraine war. With tensions rising in the West Asia, analysts say the economic fallout could become severe enough to influence geopolitical decisions, including whether leaders such as Donald Trump may push for a quicker resolution to stabilize global markets.

The surge in oil prices is primarily driven by fears of disruptions in the West Asia energy supply chain. Military tensions and attacks around key oil infrastructure have heightened concerns about the safety of shipping routes, particularly the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway through which nearly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply passes. Any disruption in this corridor immediately sends shockwaves through energy markets because it threatens the smooth flow of crude oil to major consuming nations.

Financial markets reacted quickly to the crisis. Oil prices jumped more than 20–25 percent in a matter of days, while global stock markets experienced sharp declines as investors worried about inflation and slowing economic growth. In response to the price surge, the G7 nations have begun discussing the possibility of releasing emergency oil reserves to stabilize the market. Such coordinated releases are rare and usually occur during major global crises when supply disruptions threaten economic stability.

High oil prices have historically played a major role in shaping political and diplomatic decisions. Energy costs directly affect consumers, businesses, and governments, making prolonged price spikes politically sensitive. If crude continues climbing toward USD 120 or even USD 150 per barrel, the economic pressure could intensify globally, potentially forcing major powers to seek diplomatic solutions to avoid further damage to the global economy.

For India, the impact of rising oil prices could be particularly severe. The country imports more than 85 percent of its crude oil, making it highly vulnerable to global energy shocks. When oil prices rise, India’s import bill increases significantly, which can widen the current account deficit and put pressure on the rupee. Higher fuel costs also feed directly into inflation by increasing transportation and production expenses across the economy.

Rising crude prices also put the Indian government in a difficult position. Authorities may face pressure to reduce fuel taxes or provide subsidies to shield consumers from rising petrol and diesel prices. However, such measures could strain government finances and limit fiscal flexibility. At the same time, higher energy costs could slow economic growth by raising costs for industries and reducing household spending.

Ultimately, the Iran conflict has turned oil into a geopolitical pressure point once again. If tensions continue and supply disruptions worsen, crude prices could rise further, increasing economic stress worldwide. In such a scenario, diplomatic pressure to end the conflict may grow stronger. For India and other major oil-importing nations, the crisis highlights how deeply global energy markets remain tied to geopolitical stability in the West Asia.