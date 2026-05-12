Oil, gold & warning bells: Why industry leaders are saying India must brace for ‘very bad’ times after PM Modi’s appeal

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent appeal on oil consumption and gold purchases has led to reactions from both government officials and industry leaders. During a public address in Secunderabad on Sunday (May 10), the prime minister urged citizens to reduce the use of petrol and diesel and suggested avoiding gold purchases for one year to help ease pressure on foreign exchange reserves.

Following this, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri addressed the country’s energy situation on Tuesday (May 12) by laying out details on supply and stock availability.

Govt says energy supply is stable

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Speaking at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)’s annual business summit, he said India presently has sufficient reserves of crude oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for 60 days, while LPG stocks are available for 45 days. He added that supply chains are stable despite global uncertainties.

“During the West Asia conflict, LPG production increased from 75 thousand metric tonnes to 90 thousand metric tonnes,” he said.

According to him, the government has so far handled the situation responsibly and ensured uninterrupted energy availability across the country.

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He also pointed out that while international crude oil prices have nearly doubled, petrol and diesel prices in the country have been kept stable. He stated that fuel continues to be available at more than 100,000 petrol pumps across the country, and LPG supply is reaching 33.5 crore households without disruption.

Responding to the prime minister’s appeal, he wrote on X, “The prime minister has only advised citizens to moderate energy consumption so that there is no financial burden on the economy.”

Industry voices raise caution over future risks

Along with the government’s position, leading voices from India’s business community also weighed in on the broader economic situation, particularly energy costs and international instability.

Speaking at the same CII summit, Kotak Mahindra Bank founder Uday Kotak warned that the economy should be prepared for difficult conditions. “We should hope that difficult times do not come or continue, but we must still be ready for very bad situations,” he said.

“It is better to prepare for tough times rather than wait for a shock. In many ways, the prime minister has also said this,” he added.

When asked what such difficult times might look like, he pointed to recent developments in the Middle East and said the impact of the ongoing conflict in the region has not so far been fully seen in markets, especially in energy prices.

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He said, “It will come in a big way, and the consumer has not so far felt the pressure.”

He also raised concerns about households with limited income, saying fuel costs would directly and indirectly affect daily expenses. “The shock is coming. I have no answer until the Iran conflict stops,” he said.

Industry calls for stronger domestic focus

Sharing his views at the CII conference, Sunil Bharti Mittal described the present period as challenging, while also pointing out that India’s economy has been growing at an annual rate of 6-7 percent.

He said external conditions are beyond control and added, “The ongoing crisis in the Middle East is putting strong pressure on world economies, and India is not isolated from it.”

He emphasised that industry must play a role in supporting national priorities. Referring to the prime minister’s message, he said businesses should reduce unnecessary gold imports, lower energy costs and move faster toward renewable energy.

Urging companies to increase domestic investment, Mittal said, “This is not a time to pull back, but to invest more in India and strengthen manufacturing within the country.”

Debate over gold consumption and cultural demand

PM Modi had also raised concerns about gold imports, suggesting that reducing purchases could help save foreign exchange.

“Gold purchases are another area where a lot of foreign currency is spent. There was a time when people donated gold in times of crisis for the country’s benefit. Today, donations are not needed, but in the national interest, we must decide that for one year we will not buy gold jewellery. We should not buy gold. To save foreign exchange, our patriotism is being challenged, and we must accept it,” he said.

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The statement received mixed responses from the jewellery industry.

Rajesh Rokde, chairman of the All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council, supported the intent behind the appeal but also pointed to the sector’s importance. He said the industry contributes around 7 percent to the GDP and provides employment to over 1 crore people.

He said that restricting jewellery purchases could impact jobs and the economy, while agreeing that reducing non-essential investment-driven gold buying could be considered.

Senco Gold Managing Director Suvankar Sen also responded, suggesting that gold demand is now more investment-driven than jewellery-based. He said that India holds nearly 20,000 tonnes of gold in households, temples and financial instruments such as Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs). He said exploring ways to utilise existing gold stock could reduce import dependence instead of discouraging jewellery consumption.