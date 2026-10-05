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Oil inventories shrink, markets may face further disruptions unless Hormuz fully reopens: Saudi Aramco CEO

Speaking at the Energy Intelligence Forum in London, Nasser said emergency releases of strategic petroleum reserves by major economies may provide short-term relief but would not resolve underlying supply-demand imbalances in global energy markets.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 05, 2026, 05:11 PM IST|Updated: Oct 05, 2026, 05:11 PM IST
Oil inventories shrink, markets may face further disruptions unless Hormuz fully reopens: Saudi Aramco CEO

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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