Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Business
  • /Economy
  • /Oil price, US jobs data, rising bond yields may impact Indian stock market next week

Oil price, US jobs data, rising bond yields may impact Indian stock market next week

The benchmark indices ended higher on Friday, but surrendered most of their intra-day gains and closed near the day's lows after the closing auction session (CAS).

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 06, 2026, 11:59 AM IST|Updated: Sep 06, 2026, 11:59 AM IST
Oil price, US jobs data, rising bond yields may impact Indian stock market next week

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Oil price, US jobs data, rising bond yields may impact Indian stock market next week
2
3
4
5