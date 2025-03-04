Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal Mimics Elon Musk On Work Culture, Demands Weekly Updates From Employees In 3 To 5 Bullet Points

New Delhi: Ola Founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has introduced a new work update system, similar to Elon Musk’s recent directive for U.S. federal employees. Under this policy, Ola employees must submit a weekly report summarizing their completed tasks.

Called "Kya Chal Raha Hai?"—which means "What’s going on?" in Hindi—the initiative requires employees to send a short email every week with 3-5 bullet points about their work. These updates must be shared with both their managers and a designated company email.

“We’re starting ‘Kya Chal Raha Hai?’—a simple way to share your weekly updates directly with me and your managers, starting today,” Aggarwal wrote in an internal email.

Employees were asked to send their updates to their manager and Kyachalrahahai@olagroup.in (which was set to go live soon). The first report was due the next day, with future updates required every Sunday.

Ola Layoffs

This directive comes at a time when Ola is undergoing significant changes, including a round of layoffs aimed at cutting costs and becoming profitable. Ola Electric, the company’s electric vehicle arm, is reportedly planning to lay off more than 1,000 employees, marking the second major round of job cuts in just five months. The layoffs will affect various departments, including procurement, customer relations, and charging infrastructure, as Ola tries to streamline its operations.

Weekly Accomplishment Reports

Bhavish Aggarwal’s new reporting requirement echoes a policy introduced by Musk, who recently mandated that US federal employees must submit weekly accomplishment reports in bullet points.

Musk’s policy was introduced in his role at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to improve accountability and reduce inefficiencies in government operations. However, it has faced criticism for potentially lowering employee morale and job security.

This isn’t the first time Aggarwal has taken a firm stance on employee performance. In December last year, he sent an internal email warning staff about poor attendance. (Inputs From IANS)