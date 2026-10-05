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Oman overtakes US as India’s top LNG supplier in September

According to data from Kpler, India imported 585,000 tonnes of LNG from Oman during September, up 11.6 per cent from August, giving the Gulf nation a 27 per cent share of total LNG imports.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 05, 2026, 05:12 PM IST|Updated: Oct 05, 2026, 05:12 PM IST
Oman overtakes US as India’s top LNG supplier in September

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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