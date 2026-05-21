OMCs dismiss fuel and LPG shortage concerns, urge public not to rely on rumours

New Delhi: India's leading state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) -- HPCL, IOCL, and BPCL -- on Thursday assured customers that petrol, diesel and LPG supplies remain stable across the country, while urging people not to rely on rumours or unverified social media messages regarding fuel shortages.

Taking to the microblogging platform X, Indian Oil Corporation (IndianOil), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) said fuel distribution networks are functioning normally with adequate stock availability and regular replenishment.

HPCL clarified that fuel and LPG supplies remain stable across Rajasthan, Karnataka and parts of Uttarakhand despite rumours of shortages and restrictions circulating on social media.

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The company said all retail outlets in Rajasthan, including Jaipur, are operating normally with continuous replenishment and adequate fuel stocks.

According to HPCL, petrol supplies in Rajasthan increased 19 per cent between May 1 and May 20 compared to historical sales, while diesel supplies rose 24.5 per cent during the same period.

The company further dismissed reports regarding fuel shortages in Uttarakhand’s Augustmuni and Guptkashi areas, stating that nearby retail outlets currently have sufficient stock availability and no restrictions have been imposed on fuel sales.

Separately, HPCL said LPG supplies across Karnataka remain stable despite enforcement action against black marketing and irregularities.

The Karnataka government has seized 1,874 LPG cylinders and initiated cases against irregular activities as of May 19, 2026, the company said.

Similarly, IndianOil said its retail outlets across the country continue to maintain sufficient supplies of petrol and diesel to ensure uninterrupted availability for consumers.

"IndianOil’s network continues to ensure adequate Petrol (MS) and Diesel (HSD) supplies across the country. Drive responsibly, refuel calmly, and trust only verified information," the company said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, BPCL clarified that fuel availability at its retail outlet in Kaladhungi in Uttarakhand’s Nainital district remains normal and adequately positioned to meet demand.

The company said current fuel stocks at the outlet are sufficient to cater to nearly four days of regular sales requirements.

BPCL added that fresh replenishment supplies have also been received, ensuring uninterrupted availability of petrol and diesel.

Additionally, the OMCs requested customers to avoid panic buying and depend only on official communication channels for verified information regarding fuel supplies.