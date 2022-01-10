Omicron disrupts movie releases as showbiz tries to recover losses

Due to the rising number of covid-19 instances, film producers have opted to postpone the release of big-budget films, despite incurring losses, and future projects are also likely to be delayed.

This will have a knock-on effect on films scheduled for release in February, causing the summer timetable to be disrupted.

Bollywood films will be unable to be released since cinemas in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, and Haryana have closed, while regional language films would be harmed because Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala are working at 50% capacity.

Bollywood only made one-tenth of its pre-pandemic box office earnings (Rs 490 crore) in 2021. As long as the cinemas are closed, it is expected to lose another Rs 80-90 crore per month. According to the Ficci-EY media and entertainment sector research, the film entertainment segment suffered an 80% fall in domestic and global theatrical revenues in 2020, as over 1,000 single screens were forced to close permanently.

Meanwhile, Rishabh Sachdev is excited about his next venture in Bollywood – the action film with an ensemble star cast – Gautam Gulati and Sooraj Pancholi.

The latest covid tsunami has hit the film industry hard, just as things were beginning to look positive, according to Sachdev.

With rising interest rates on loans used to fund the production of ready-to-release films, producers are rethinking their budgets and deferring big-budget projects.