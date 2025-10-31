Once Washed Dishes At A Diner, This Man Co-founded Company Which Now Has Rs 44,32,82,50,00,00,000 Market Value

New Delhi: Jensen Huang, CEO and co-founder of Nvidia is in the limelight once again as the chipmaking company's market value has surpassed USD 5 trillion.

Nvidia Corp earlier this week crossed the USD 5 trillion (44,35,72,50,00,00,000.00 Indian Rupee) market capitalisation mark for the first time, as its shares climbed more than 3 per cent at market open. The rally in stocks on Wednesday cemented the chipmaker’s position as the biggest beneficiary of the global artificial intelligence (AI) boom. The latest rally came a day after the stock surged 5 per cent on Tuesday, continuing its upward momentum driven by relentless demand for AI processors and optimism over new business prospects.

The Silicon Valley chipmaker crossed the historic milestone just four months after breaching the $4 trillion mark, buoyed by record demand for its AI processors and a string of high-profile partnerships.

Since co-founding Nvidia in 1993, Jensen Huang has led the company as CEO and president. He was born in Taiwan and raised in Oregon, Jensen Huang worked at Denny’s during the late 1970s and early 1980s, starting as a dishwasher and moving up to busboy and waiter.

Huang was living with his uncle in America, in his initial years, and began work from childhood to complete his studies. HE did his electrical engineering from the University of Oregon in 1984. A studious Huang got admission in Stanford University on scholarship. To meet his expenses, he had to do odd jobs. During his studies, he worked as a waiter at Denny's restaurant for a few months to meet his expenses.

During an interview, Huang himself said that no work was small or big for him. Sometimes he cleaned toilets and sometimes he washed clothes of others.