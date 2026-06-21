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ONGC bullish on gas output with growth expected to touch 8%

The ONGC continues to drill around 500 wells annually, including exploratory and producing wells, and reported a reserve replacement ratio of more than 1.1 in FY25-26, indicating an increase in reserves.

Published: Jun 21, 2026, 03:50 PM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 03:50 PM IST
ONGC bullish on gas output with growth expected to touch 8%
Image Credit: Credit: IANS

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