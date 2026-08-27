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Onions to be sold at Rs 35 per kg in THESE places in Delhi-NCR from today

The onions being released into the market are from a buffer stock of 1.21 lakh tonnes maintained across producing states for 2026, and the Centre is using its price stabilisation fund to rein in rising onion prices, a senior official said.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 27, 2026, 09:01 AM IST|Updated: Aug 27, 2026, 09:01 AM IST
Onions to be sold at Rs 35 per kg in THESE places in Delhi-NCR from today

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Onions to be sold at Rs 35 per kg in THESE places in Delhi-NCR from today
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