Only 5 days of strategic oil reserves left in India? Govt clarifies truth behind viral claim

New Delhi: Some social media posts are claiming that India has 'only 5 days of strategic oil reserves'. Fact-checking agency PIB has refuted the social media claim. PIB has stated that the claim being made in this post is misleading.

PIB has tweeted, "India's total storage capacity is 74 days and currently around 60 days of stock is available. This includes crude oil storage, product storage and dedicated strategic storage in underground caverns. A steady supply of fuel for about two months has been ensured across the country."

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The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas had previously clarified that the supply situation of petroleum and LPG in the country is completely safe and under control. There is adequate supply in all retail fuel shops. There is no shortage of petrol, diesel or LPG anywhere in the country. The ministry has appealed to the citizens not to be misled by the well-planned campaign of misleading information being deliberately spread, the aim of which is to spread unnecessary panic.

"India is at the forefront of energy security. India is the world's fourth largest petroleum explorer and fifth largest exporter, supplying refined fuels to more than 150 countries. Being a net exporter to the world, availability of domestic petrol and diesel in India is structurally assured. More than one lakh retail fuel shops across the country are open and supplying fuel without any interruption. No shops have been told to limit supply. Many countries across the globe are facing challenges such as price hikes, limited supply, odd-even vehicle bans and forced station closures," said Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

Some countries have declared "national energy emergencies". There is no need for any such measures in India, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas added.

"While other countries have limited supply, there is no dearth of supply in India. There has been sporadic panic buying at some select pumps, caused by deliberate misinformation spread by some videos on social media. Despite the increase in demand at such pumps, fuel was supplied to all consumers and depots of oil companies remained open overnight to increase supply. Steps have also been taken to increase the credit period extended by oil companies to petrol pumps from the earlier one day allowance to more than 3 days to ensure that there is no shortage of petrol and diesel at any pump due to working capital issues of petrol pump owners," it said.

Despite the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, India today receives more crude oil from its more than 41 supplier countries around the world than before. High volumes available from international markets, particularly Western countries, have compensated for any disruption. All refineries in India are running at more than 100 percent capacity. Indian oil companies have already ensured the supply of crude oil for the next 60 days. There is no shortage of supplies.