‘Only PM Modi Works 100 Hours Week,’ Narayana Murthy Heaps Praise On Prime Minister

New Delhi: During an in-flight conversation with BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his work ethic, saying he’s possibly the only person who works 100 hours a week.

During a nearly two-hour Mumbai to Bengaluru flight, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya had an inspiring conversation with one of the IT industry’s leading icons. Calling it a “masterclass,” Mr. Surya shared that they discussed a wide range of topics — from technology and manufacturing to urban governance, youth upskilling, ethics, and leadership.

Posting on X, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya shared his experience of meeting Infosys founder Narayana Murthy during a flight from Mumbai to Bengaluru. “Had an inspiring conversation with the legendary NRN today on the way back to Bengaluru from Mumbai. NRN pioneered the Indian IT services sector, turning it into a global powerhouse. He created wealth for literally lakhs of middle-class families through Infosys,” Surya wrote.

Had an inspiring conversation with the legendary NRN today on the way back to Bengaluru from Mumbai.



NRN pioneered the Indian IT services sector, turning it into a global powerhouse. He created wealth for literally lakhs of middle class families through Infosys.



From AI to… pic.twitter.com/ZpcnRWmbQR — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) July 15, 2025

He further added that their conversation touched on a wide range of topics — “From AI to manufacturing, state of our cities to upskilling our youth to ethics and leadership – it was a 2 hour masterclass learning from him.”

Mr. Surya said he ended the chat with a light remark: "I humorously quipped at the end of our conversation that I'll strive to meet his 70-hour-a-week target," referencing Mr. Murthy's earlier call for young Indians to embrace a stronger work ethic. "To which he laughed and said, 'The only person I know who probably works 100 hours a week is Prime Minister Modi!'"

Murthy’s comment was a callback to his much-talked-about statement last year, where he urged young Indians to work at least 70 hours a week to boost the nation’s productivity. The remark had sparked a nationwide debate while some praised his dedication and work ethic, others raised concerns about burnout, stress, and setting unrealistic expectations.