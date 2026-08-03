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OPEC+ cartel agrees to hike oil production by 188,000 barrels per day

The decision to increase production was taken by the seven key OPEC+ producers, including Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria, and Oman.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 03, 2026, 08:16 AM IST|Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 08:16 AM IST
OPEC+ cartel agrees to hike oil production by 188,000 barrels per day

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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