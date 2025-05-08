Advertisement
'Operation Sindoor' Effect: Pakistan Stock Exchange Halts Trading After 6% Crash

The sharp fall came amid reports that multiple drones were shot down in major cities like Karachi and Lahore. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: May 08, 2025, 02:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'Operation Sindoor' Effect: Pakistan Stock Exchange Halts Trading After 6% Crash File Photo

Trading at the Pakistan Stock Exchange was halted for an hour on Thursday after the benchmark index plunged over 6 per cent, triggered by panic selling. The sharp fall came amid reports that multiple drones were shot down in major cities like Karachi and Lahore. Meanwhile, in India, the Sensex is down slightly by around 138 points.

(This is a developing story, stay tuned for more updates)

 

