New Delhi: The Indian armed forces carried out precision strikes on 9 terror camps in Pakistan in the aftermath of the brutal Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, that claimed the lives of 26 innocent civilians including one Nepali citizen.

India launched 'Operation Sindoor', striking nine high-value terror targets deep inside Pakistani territory.

Operation Sindoor marks one of the most significant cross-border actions taken by India since the Balakot airstrikes in 2019.

Here is how world leaders reacted to India's Operation Sindoor.

Antonio Guterres

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres remains “very concerned” about India’s military operation against Pakistan, saying “the world cannot afford a confrontation between the two countries”, according to his Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.

“He calls for maximum military restraint from both countries”, Dujarric said shortly after India announced missile strikes into Pakistan and territory it occupies in Kashmir.

“The Secretary-General is very concerned about the Indian military operations across the Line of Control and international border”, he said.

Donald Trump

Earlier, President Donald Trump said that the Indian strikes on Pakistan were expected and that it’s his “hope it ends very quickly”.

Marco Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated he is monitoring the situation between India and Pakistan "closely."

In a post on X, Marco Rubio said, “I am monitoring the situation between India and Pakistan closely. I echo @POTUS's comments earlier today that this hopefully ends quickly and will continue to engage both Indian and Pakistani leadership towards a peaceful resolution.”

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson

China finds India’s military operation early this morning regrettable. We are concerned about the ongoing situation. India and Pakistan are and will always be each other’s neighbours. They’re both China’s neighbours as well. China opposes all forms of terrorism. We urge both sides to act in the larger interest of peace and stability, remain calm, exercise restraint and refrain from taking actions that may further complicate the situation, said Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson.