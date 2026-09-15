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Oracle begins fresh layoff round as AI infrastructure spending soars

The latest job cuts are expected to begin on September 14 and affect multiple departments, with some teams facing workforce reductions of more than 10 per cent. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 15, 2026, 08:11 AM IST|Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 08:11 AM IST
Oracle begins fresh layoff round as AI infrastructure spending soars

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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