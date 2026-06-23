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Oracle cuts 21,000 jobs in a year, cites AI-driven workforce reductions

In its annual financial regulatory filing, the company has said its global workforce stood at 141,000 full-time employees as of May 31, down from 162,000 a year earlier.

Published: Jun 23, 2026, 11:58 AM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 12:01 PM IST
Oracle cuts 21,000 jobs in a year, cites AI-driven workforce reductions
Image Credit: Image Courtesy: AI

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