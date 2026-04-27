Oracle, Disney, Meta and more --Tech sector layoffs accelerate in 2026 amid AI pivot

New Delhi: Global technology firms accelerated job cuts in the first quarter of 2026, with over 73,200 layoffs by 95 companies, according to industry data.

The data from Layoffs.fyi showed that the past two weeks saw a fresh surge in headcount reductions. Snap Inc., The Walt Disney Company, Meta Platforms and Oracle Corporation, announced layoffs recently as firms streamline operations to cut costs and shift resources toward artificial intelligence.

Social media platform Snap Inc. said it would cut about 1,000 jobs or roughly 16 per cent of its workforce and eliminate over 300 open roles to boost efficiency and accelerate growth.

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Chief Executive Officer Evan Spiegel said advances in AI were enabling automation of repetitive tasks, and with streamlining operations, the company expects savings of over $500 million by the second half of 2026, while severance costs are estimated at $95 million–$130 million.

It announced four months’ severance pay, continued healthcare and accelerated equity vesting for its US-based employees.

The Walt Disney Company plans to cut around 1,000 roles in its first major restructuring under new CEO Josh D’Amaro, according to multiple reports.

Meta Platforms continues its headcount reductions, with 198 roles planned layoffs across its California offices in Burlingame and Sunnyvale. In March, Meta had already cut 700 roles across recruitment, sales and operations, including positions in its Reality Labs division.

In January, the company announced 1,500 job cuts from augmented and virtual reality divisions.

US tech giant Oracle plans to cut 20,000 to 30,000 jobs to expand its AI data‑centre capacity, while Amazon recently announced lay off 16,000 employees as part of its AI restructure plan.

India is among the hardest-hit regions from layoffs in Oracle, with estimates suggesting around 12,000 employees affected across cloud, healthcare, sales and NetSuite divisions.

Several tech industry leaders have said that most white‑collar roles that rely on computers could be automated within the next 12 to 18 months.