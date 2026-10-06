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  • /Orient Cables shares hit lower circuit, extend post-listing slide after IPO debut

Orient Cables shares hit lower circuit, extend post-listing slide after IPO debut

While the stock remains significantly above its IPO issue price, it has shed nearly one-fifth of its value from the listing price as investors booked profits following the sharp listing gains.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 06, 2026, 03:26 PM IST|Updated: Oct 06, 2026, 03:26 PM IST
Orient Cables shares hit lower circuit, extend post-listing slide after IPO debut

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Orient Cables shares hit lower circuit, extend post-listing slide after IPO debut
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