Over 4 crore ITRs filed for AY 2026-27 so far: I-T Dept

In a post on X, the department said over 4 crore ITRs have already been filed and advised eligible taxpayers to avoid the last-minute rush by filing their Income Tax Return (ITR)-1 and ITR-2 at the earliest.

Reported By IANS Published: Jul 27, 2026, 02:51 PM IST | Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 02:51 PM IST join share