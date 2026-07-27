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Over 4 crore ITRs filed for AY 2026-27 so far: I-T Dept

In a post on X, the department said over 4 crore ITRs have already been filed and advised eligible taxpayers to avoid the last-minute rush by filing their Income Tax Return (ITR)-1 and ITR-2 at the earliest.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 27, 2026, 02:51 PM IST|Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 02:51 PM IST
Over 4 crore ITRs filed for AY 2026-27 so far: I-T Dept

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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