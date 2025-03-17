Over 50,000 Public Grievances Redressed Via Centralised Portal For States In Feb

New Delhi: A total of 50,088 public grievances were redressed by states and Union Territories in February this year while the pendency of such cases on the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) portal stands at 1,90,994 grievances, according to the monthly report released by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) on Monday.

The report also states that a total of 47,599 new users registered during February with the maximum of 7,312 registrations being done in Uttar Pradesh, the country’s largest state. The report also provides the state-wise analysis on the grievances registered through Common Service Centres (CSCs) in February, 2025.

CPGRAMS has been integrated with the CSC portal and is available at more than 5 lakh CSCs, associating with 2.5 lakh Village Level Entrepreneurs. As many as 5,580 grievances were registered through CSCs in the month of February, 2025, in which maximum grievances were filed from Uttar Pradesh (1,697 grievances) followed by Punjab (838 grievances). It also highlights the major issues/categories for which the maximum grievances were registered through CSCs, according to the report.

Uttar Pradesh has received the maximum number of grievances in February, 2025 with the number standing at 21,763 grievances. There are 12 states and UTs which have received more than 1,000 grievances in the month of February, 2025.

Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat disposed the maximum number of grievances in February, 2025, with the number standing at 21,511 and 2,916 grievances respectively. There are 13 states and UTs which have disposed more than 1,000 grievances in February.

The report also includes the status of grants released under the Sevottam Scheme in the FY 2022-23 and FY 2023-24. In the last three Financial Years (2022-23, 2023-24, 2024-25), 756 training courses have been completed, in which around 24,942 officers have been trained.

The specific cases that were resolved during the month include the grievance of street vendor Sudhanshu Sharma whose incorrect bank details had held up an application for a Rs 10,000 loan under the PM-SVANidhi Scheme. This loan has now been cleared.