Over 51 lakh LPG cylinders delivered in a day, no dry-out at gas agencies: Centre

New Delhi: Online LPG cylinder bookings have increased to 95 per cent, and no dry-out has been reported at LPG distributorships with more than 51 lakh domestic cylinders distributed on April 4, according to the latest update issued by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Sunday.

To prevent diversion at the distributor level, Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) based deliveries have increased 90 per cent from 53 per cent in February before the disruption in supplies due to the Iran war. Consumers have been advised to use digital modes for booking LPG cylinders and avoid visiting distributors unless necessary.

The number of 5 kg LPG cylinders sold on Saturday surpassed the 90,000 mark, taking the total count since March 23 to about 6.6 lakh cylinders. The 5 kg cylinders are available at nearby LPG distributorships and can be purchased by showing any valid ID proof. No address proof is required, the official statement said.

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Meanwhile, PNG (piped natural gas) expansion has gathered pace with 3.6 lakh connections gasified and over 3.9 lakh new registrations since March this year.

States have been advised to facilitate the new PNG connections for both domestic and commercial consumers.

All refineries are operating at high capacity, with adequate crude inventories in place. The country is also maintaining sufficient stocks of petrol and diesel. Domestic LPG production from refineries has been increased to support domestic consumption, the statement said.

The government is making all efforts to ensure the availability of petrol, diesel and LPG, and citizens are advised to avoid panic purchase of the fuels as well as unnecessary booking of LPG. Citizens are requested to use digital modes for booking of LPG cylinders and avoid visiting LPG distributors unless necessary, the statement said.

The statement also urged households to use alternative fuels such as PNG, induction and electric cooktops wherever feasible. In the current situation, all citizens are requested to make necessary efforts to conserve energy in their daily usage.

People have also been advised to beware of rumours and rely only on official sources for correct information.

The government has given the highest priority to domestic LPG and PNG, along with high priority to hospitals and educational institutions amid the disruptions due to the Iran war.

The Centre has already implemented several rationalisation measures on both the supply and demand side, including enhancing refinery production, increasing the booking interval from 21 to 25 days in urban areas and up to 45 days in rural areas and prioritising sectors for supply.

Alternative fuel options like kerosene and coal have been offered to ease pressure on LPG demand.

The Petroleum Secretary chaired a meeting with Additional Chief Secretaries and Principal Secretaries (Food & Civil Supplies) of all states and UTs to review the fuel supply situation and highlighted measures taken to ensure adequate availability.

The states were directed to prioritise LPG distribution, especially for domestic and essential needs, while maintaining strict vigilance against hoarding, diversion, and misinformation. On reports concerning LPG supplies to migrant workers, the states clarified that there is no disruption in LPG supply affecting migrants and that supplies remain stable.