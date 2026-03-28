Over 54 lakh LPG refills delivered in a day, have sufficient stocks of petrol and diesel: Govt



New Delhi: government on Saturday said that more than 54 lakh LPG refills were delivered yesterday and the delivery of domestic LPG cylinders is normal despite prevailing geopolitical situation that has affected the supply chains.

There are no reported dry-out at LPG distributorships and online LPG cylinder bookings increased to 91 per cent on industry basis yesterday, according to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

To prevent diversion at the distributor level, Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) based deliveries have been increased from 53 per cent (February 2026) to 84 per cent now.

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The ministry further stated that all refineries are operating at high capacity, with adequate crude inventories in place.

“The country is also maintaining sufficient stocks of petrol and diesel. Domestic LPG Production from refineries has been increased to support domestic consumption,” according to the official statement.

Consumers have been prioritised with 100 per cent supplies to domestic PNG and CNG-transport. Supplies to industrial and commercial consumers connected on grid is at 80 per cent of their average consumption.

“Raids continue to be carried out in many of the States/UTs to check the hoardings and black marketing of LPG. About 2,900 raids have been conducted, and more than 1,700 cylinders have been seized yesterday. PSU OMCs have issued more than 390 show cause notices to LPG distributorships till date,” said the statement.

Also, all retail fuel outlets operate normally across the country. The government has reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 10 per litre.

“Panic Buying was reported in some areas. There were certain rumours which led to panic buying at some retail outlets in few states, resulting in unusually high sales and heavy crowding at retail outlets. However, it is informed that there are adequate stocks of petrol and diesel available at all Petrol Pumps in the country. The government reiterates its advice to the public not to believe rumours,” the statement highlighted.