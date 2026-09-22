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Over 96% UPI transactions, small traders exempt from MDR: NPCI

This is incorrect. MDR applies only to P2M transactions above Rs 2,000. Transactions up to Rs 2,000 continue to have zero MDR and therefore zero GST impact, NPCI said in a statement. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 22, 2026, 02:46 PM IST|Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 02:46 PM IST
Over 96% UPI transactions, small traders exempt from MDR: NPCI

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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