Oyo Founder Ritesh Agarwal Still Cleans Hotel Washrooms – Here’s Why

Ritesh Agarwal’s commitment to hygiene isn’t new. In July 2023, he introduced the 'Spotless Stay' initiative to improve cleanliness across Oyo properties. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Mar 02, 2025, 08:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Oyo Founder Ritesh Agarwal Still Cleans Hotel Washrooms – Here’s Why Image credit: @Uttupaaji/x

New Delhi: Oyo founder and CEO Ritesh Agarwal believes in leading by example and his latest revelation has left many surprised. Ritesh, speaking at Mumbai Tech Week on March 1 shared that he still cleans washrooms in his hotels—a practice that reflects his hands-on approach to leadership. He turned Oyo into a global hospitality giant with over a million rooms in 80 countries, was discussing how he tackles the fear of failure.

Ritesh Agarwal emphasized the importance of overcoming personal barriers in entrepreneurship. Speaking to The Times of India, he explained that success requires letting go of fear, embarrassment, pride, and arrogance from the very start. He also stressed the need for a mindset shift, asking whether one is driven by pride or the desire to create wealth. "I am very clear that I want to create a big impact," he added.

Ritesh Agarwal’s commitment to hygiene isn’t new. In July 2023, he introduced the 'Spotless Stay' initiative to improve cleanliness across Oyo properties. As part of this program, designated officers conducted daily on-site audits, and Agarwal himself took part to ensure high standards were met.

Ritesh Agarwal, founder and CEO of OYO Rooms, has secured a spot among India's Top 10 youngest billionaires in the Hurun Rich List 2024. At just 30, he ranked sixth with a net worth of Rs 1,900 crore.

