Paid Vacations Without Boss' Approval, 6-month Severance Pay On Job Loss: Netizen Says This Is Dream Job

New Delhi: An Instagram post by an Indian software developer living in Sweden has gone viral after he shared a glimpse into his work life in a Swedish office where he enjoys enviable perks. This has left netizens both amazed and a little envious, with one saying that it is a dream job and the other asking in which job portals they can find jobs in Sweden.

Ashutosh, who is based in Sweden, took to Instagram to highlight the generous benefits that are considered standard in the country's corporate sector. He says that most of the companies give these benefits.

Ashutosh shared an Instagram video with the caption, "What are the benefits an employee gets at a corporate office in Europe especially in the Nordics.

Just you know it’s not for one/two companies. Most of the companies be it small or large, give you these benefits."

According to Ashutosh, full-time employees in Sweden are entitled to 30 days of paid vacation every year. He said that vacation leave is regarded as a right in Swedish offices and is not something that employees must request.

Ashutosh pointed out that Sweden's union structure provides six to nine months of financial support if a person loses their job.

Ashutosh further said that companies provide reimbursements for wellness services, massages and gym memberships ranging from Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000. Companies also offer an extra setup allowance of up to Rs 50,000 to people who work from home.

Employees can also lease cars at a discounted rate, he said. Parents are entitled to 480 days of paid parental leave, which covers 80% of their salary.

Ashutosh says that the latest iPhone and a laptop are given to new hires as part of their onboarding package. He further said that many companies provide their workers with a monthly lunch allowance of Rs 10,000.

Netizens react

His Instagram post immediately went viral, with many users calling it a dream job and others stating that it is highly motivating.

A user commented, "Our dream job."

Another user commented, "Hey! This sounds great...in which job portals can we finds jobs in Sweden."

"Motivation on peak.... nice," said another user.

Another user wrote, "Leave lena haq hai but yaha manager ko inform karna nahi, pehle use manana padta hai."

"The Difference between Indian & Foreign Corporates," another user commented on Instagram.

Another user was quick to ask, "How much is the income tax rate?"