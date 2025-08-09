Pakistan Loses Rs 1,201,565,000 After Airspace Ban on Indian Flights

New Delhi: Pakistan has lost about $14.39 million (Rs 4.1 billion) in just over two months after blocking Indian aircraft from using its airspace, according to figures shared in the National Assembly on Friday. The numbers, reported by the Pakistani newspaper Dawn, cover the period from April 24 to June 30, 2025.

The ban came a day after India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty on April 23. In response, Pakistan stopped overflight permissions for all Indian-operated, owned, or leased planes. This affected 100–150 Indian flights daily and cut overall transit traffic through Pakistan’s skies by nearly 20 percent.

Losses in Overflight Revenue

The Rs 4.1 billion loss is lower than the Rs 8.5 billion figure first reported. Officials explained that this loss only covers overflight fees (charges paid by airlines to use Pakistan’s airspace) and not the total income of the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA).

Even without raising fees, the PAA’s daily overflight earnings had grown from $508,000 in 2019 to $760,000 in 2025, showing strong traffic before the ban.

What the Defence Ministry Said

The Ministry of Defence told parliament that decisions on airspace restrictions are made by the federal government and issued through NOTAMs (Notices to Airmen). The ministry stressed that national security is more important than financial losses, saying:

“When safeguarding sovereignty and security, no price is too high.”

Not the First Time

This situation is similar to 2019, when a similar ban after border tensions caused losses of around Rs 7.6 billion ($54 million) — still much lower than the $100 million figure reported at the time.

Currently, Pakistan’s airspace is open to all international airlines except Indian carriers. The restriction has been extended twice and will last until at least the last week of August. Meanwhile, India continues to ban Pakistani airlines from entering its airspace.