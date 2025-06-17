Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2917202https://zeenews.india.com/economy/pakistan-petrol-diesel-prices-go-beyond-rs-250-per-litre-trouble-far-from-over-for-citizens-as-pak-govt-hikes-fuel-price-2917202.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
PETROL PRICE

Pakistan Petrol, Diesel Prices Go Beyond Rs 250 Per Litre--Trouble Far From Over For Citizens As Pak Govt Hikes Fuel Price

The Pakistan government has increased petrol prices by PKR 4.80 per liter and diesel by PKR 7.95 per liter, bringing further trouble for the citizens fighting extreme inflationary pressures.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2025, 12:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Pakistan Petrol, Diesel Prices Go Beyond Rs 250 Per Litre--Trouble Far From Over For Citizens As Pak Govt Hikes Fuel Price

New Delhi: Bringing further trouble to the citizens already reeling under high inflationary pressure, the Shehbaz Sharif government has announced fresh round of fuel price hikes,  local media has reported.

The Pakistan government has increased petrol prices by PKR 4.80 per liter and diesel by PKR 7.95 per liter, effective immediately for the next fortnight. Following the new round of fuel price hike, the price of high-speed diesel will be PKR 262.59 per liter, while the price of petrol will now be PKR 258.43 per liter in Pakistan.

Prior to this hike, the Pakistan government had on May 31 increased the price of petrol by Rs 1 per liter while diesel prices had remained the same. The latest round of fuel price hike is the Pak government regular fuel price adjustment. 

Pakistan Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on June 10 presented the PKR 17,573 billion fiscal budget 2025-26 in the National Assembly. He also presented the budget document as a finance bill in the National Assembly. The neighboring nation, amid tensions with India, has hiked its defence budget by 20 percent at Rs 2,550 billion (USD 9 billion) for FY25-26.

 

 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK