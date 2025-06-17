Pakistan Petrol, Diesel Prices Go Beyond Rs 250 Per Litre--Trouble Far From Over For Citizens As Pak Govt Hikes Fuel Price

New Delhi: Bringing further trouble to the citizens already reeling under high inflationary pressure, the Shehbaz Sharif government has announced fresh round of fuel price hikes, local media has reported.

The Pakistan government has increased petrol prices by PKR 4.80 per liter and diesel by PKR 7.95 per liter, effective immediately for the next fortnight. Following the new round of fuel price hike, the price of high-speed diesel will be PKR 262.59 per liter, while the price of petrol will now be PKR 258.43 per liter in Pakistan.

Prior to this hike, the Pakistan government had on May 31 increased the price of petrol by Rs 1 per liter while diesel prices had remained the same. The latest round of fuel price hike is the Pak government regular fuel price adjustment.

Pakistan Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on June 10 presented the PKR 17,573 billion fiscal budget 2025-26 in the National Assembly. He also presented the budget document as a finance bill in the National Assembly. The neighboring nation, amid tensions with India, has hiked its defence budget by 20 percent at Rs 2,550 billion (USD 9 billion) for FY25-26.