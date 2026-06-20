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Pakistan slashes climate spending despite rising vulnerability to extreme weather

The federal government has allocated only Rs 2.4 billion (approximately USD 8.6 million) for climate-related projects under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for FY2026-27, according to The News International report.

Published: Jun 20, 2026, 04:41 PM IST|Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 04:41 PM IST
Pakistan slashes climate spending despite rising vulnerability to extreme weather
Image Credit: Credit: IANS

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