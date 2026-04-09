Pakistan Stock Exchange sheds 3,600 points after seeing historic rally amidst US-Iran ceasefire

New Delhi: A day after witnessing a historic rally amidst the US-Iran 15 days ceasefire, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) came under selling pressure, shedding 3,600 points.

Pakistan's Stock Exchange (PSX) responded positively to the ceasefire understanding between US and Iran as Karachi Stock Exchange KSE-100 index rallied and soared close to 14,138 points, or 9.32 percent, to close at 165,811. The market yesterday, touched an intraday high with gains of over 14,250 points, recovering Rs1.467 trillion in market capitalisation.

US President Donald Trump has said that all American ships, aircraft, and military personnel will remain 'in and around' Iran.

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Global crude oil prices surged sharply on Thursday amid fears that supply from West Asia may not fully resume, as doubts persist over whether the two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran will hold, with the crucial Strait of Hormuz reportedly remaining restricted.

Brent crude futures jumped as much as 3.31 per cent to $97.89 per barrel at 9:06 am. The US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude traded at $98.38, up 4.2 per cent from the previous close.

Crude oil benchmarks had slipped up to 20 per cent below the $100-per-barrel mark on Wednesday -- a level they had been averaging since February 28. In that session, US WTI recorded its biggest fall since April 2020 on expectations that the ceasefire involving the US and Iran would ease tensions and lead to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

With IANS Inputs