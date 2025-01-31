New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu addressed the joint session of Parliament at the start of the Budget Session. The first leg of the Budget Session will begin on January 31 and end on February 13 while the second leg will begin on March 10 and end on April 4.

Parliament Budget Session 2025: Here Is The Full Text Of President Droupadi Murmu's Addresses To The Joint Session Of Both Houses



Hon’ble Members,

It gives me immense pleasure to address this session of Parliament.

Just two months ago, we celebrated the 75th anniversary of adoption of our Constitution, and only a few days ago, the Indian Republic completed 75 years of its journey. This occasion will elevate India's pride as the mother of democracy to new heights. On behalf of all the citizens of the country, I pay tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar and all the framers of the Constitution.

Hon’ble Members,

The historic festival of Mahakumbh is also underway in the country. Mahakumbh is a festival of India's cultural tradition and social consciousness. Millions of devotees from across the country and the world have taken the holy dip at Prayagraj. I express my sorrow over the unfortunate incident that occurred on Mauni Amavasya and wish for the speedy recovery of the injured.

A few days ago, we lost the former Prime Minister of the country, Dr. Manmohan Singhji. He served the nation as Prime Minister for ten years and was a long-time member of Parliament. I offer my heartfelt tribute to Manmohan Singhji.

Hon’ble Members,

My government is infusing new energy through unprecedented achievements in this Amrit Kaal of India's development journey. The pace of work has tripled in this third term. Today, the nation is witnessing major decisions and policies being implemented at an extraordinary speed, with the highest priority given to the poor, the middle class, the youth, women, and farmers.

In the third term of my Government, concrete steps have been taken to achieve the goal of providing “Housing for All”. Extending the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, we have decided to provide new homes to an additional three crore families. A budget of 5,36,000 crore rupees has been allocated for this purpose.

My government is committed to granting ownership rights of residential land to the rural poor and promoting financial inclusion. Under the SVAMITVA scheme, we have issued 2.25 crore property cards so far, of which approximately 70 lakh property cards have been distributed in the last six months alone.

Under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, 41,000 crore rupees has been disbursed to crores of farmers in recent months.

The "Dharti Aaba Tribal Village Utkarsh" campaign has been launched for the upliftment of five crore people from tribal communities, with an allocation of 80,000 crore rupees for this initiative.

Under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, six crore senior citizens aged 70 years and above will receive health insurance, with a health cover of 5 lakh rupees per year.

For small entrepreneurs, the loan limit under the MUDRA scheme has been increased from 10 lakh rupees to 20 lakh rupees.

My government has placed special focus on education for the youth and creating new employment opportunities for them. The PM Vidyalakshmi scheme has been introduced to provide financial assistance to meritorious students for higher education. Additionally, one crore youth will be given internship opportunities in the top 500 companies. A new law has been enacted to prevent incidents of paper leaks and ensure transparency in recruitment.

Following the spirit of prosperity through cooperation, the government has approved the proposal to establish the ‘Tribhuvan’ Cooperative University.

Under the fourth phase of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, the government has sanctioned 70,000 crore rupees to connect 25,000 habitations. As the country celebrates the centenary year of Atal Ji’s birth, the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana continues to embody his vision.

Currently, 71 Vande Bharat, Amrit Bharat, and Namo Bharat trains are operational across the country, with 17 new Vande Bharat trains and one Namo Bharat train added in the past six months.

The government has also made swift progress on critical issues like "One Nation-One Election" and the "Waqf Act Amendment."

Hon’ble Members,

The decade-long tenure of my government has infused new energy into the journey of a ‘Viksit Bharat’.

In the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’...

there is the collective strength of public participation,

a roadmap for the nation's economic progress,

the power of technology in the form of a digital revolution,

and the foundation of modern infrastructure.

The government is steering India towards becoming the world’s third-largest economy.

To ensure that the journey towards ‘Viksit Bharat’ continues to be guided by the ideals of our Constitution, the government has placed four key principles—service, good governance, prosperity, and pride—at the core of its governance.

The government is making rapid advances in its commitment to reform, perform, and transform.

The guiding mantra of my government is “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas” and its goal is the creation of a ‘Viksit Bharat’.

Hon’ble Members,

Development is truly meaningful when its benefits reach the person standing at the last rung of society. This is the essence of Antyodaya, to which my government has been unwaveringly committed.

When poor people are provided with a dignified life, it instils a sense of empowerment that helps them fight poverty.

Initiatives like the construction of 12 crore toilets under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, 10 crore free LPG connections under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, ration for 80 crore needy citizens, the Saubhagya Yojana, and the Jal Jeevan Mission have given poor the confidence that they can live with dignity. Due to such efforts, 25 crore people have overcome poverty and are moving forward in life. They have formed a Neo Middle Class, a group that is infusing new energy into India’s growth journey.

Hon’ble Members,

The economic progress of a nation like India is defined by the aspirations of the middle class and the fulfilment of those aspirations. The bigger the dreams of the middle class are, the higher the nation soars. It is my government that has, for the first time, openly acknowledged and appreciated the contributions of the middle class on every occasion.

Government employees are also significant representatives of the middle class. Recently, my government decided to constitute the Eighth Pay Commission for the welfare of government employees. This decision will lay the foundation for substantial salary increase for government employees in the coming years.

Additionally, the central government has decided to provide 50% assured pension to lakhs of employees under the Unified Pension Scheme, which has been widely welcomed.

My government is equally committed to fulfilling the middle class’s dream of owning a home. Laws like RERA have been introduced to safeguard their dreams. Subsidies on home loans are being provided.

Through the UDAN scheme, about 1.5 crore people have fulfilled their dream of flying in airplanes. Jan Aushadhi Kendras, offering medicines at 80% concessional rates have helped save more than 30,000 crore rupees for citizens. The multifold increase in the number of seats for education in various disciplines has significantly benefited the middle class.

Acknowledging the role of taxpayers in nation-building, my government has simplified tax-related processes. The introduction of faceless assessments has enhanced transparency and reduced tax disputes.

Senior citizens aged 75 years and above who get only pension now have the choice of deciding about filing their income tax returns.

Hon’ble Members,

My government firmly believes in empowering the nation through women-led development.

The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, which provides reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, is a significant step in this direction.

Under the National Rural Livelihood Mission, more than 91 lakh self-help groups (SHGs) are being empowered, connecting over 10 crore women across the country. These groups have received over 9 lakh crore rupees through bank linkages.

My government has set a goal of 3 crore Lakhpati Didis. Today, over 1.15 crore Lakhpati Didis are leading dignified lives, with about 50 lakh becoming Lakhpati Didis in just the past six months. These women are contributing to their family incomes as entrepreneurs.

With the spirit of “Insurance for All,” the Bima Sakhi campaign was launched a few months ago. Our Banking and Digi-Payment Sakhis are playing a crucial role in connecting remote areas with the financial system. Meanwhile, Krishi Sakhis are promoting natural farming, and Pashu Sakhis are strengthening our livestock resources.

The Drone Didi Yojana has become a medium for the economic and technological empowerment of women.

It is a matter of pride for this Parliament that India’s daughters are now flying fighter jets, joining the police force, and leading corporate companies. Following my government’s decision, girls have started enrolling in National Military Schools and National Defence Academy as cadets.

Our daughters are also making the nation proud by winning medals in the Olympics.

Through this Parliament, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the ‘Nari Shakti’.

Hon’ble Members,

Over the past decade, India’s youth have come forward to take up the responsibility of driving every major national effort. Today, our youth are making the country proud in every field, from start-ups and sports to space exploration. Lakhs of young people are actively participating in nation-building efforts through the MY Bharat Portal.

Initiatives like Make in India, Atmanirbhar Bharat, Startup India, Stand-Up India, and Digital India have created numerous employment opportunities for the youth. In the past two years, the government has provided a record 10 lakh permanent government jobs.

To enhance skills and create new opportunities for the youth, my government has approved a 2 lakh crore rupee package.

An internship program for 1 crore youth will provide them with hands-on experience in real-world work environments.

India now has over 1.5 lakh start-ups, which are emerging as pillars of innovation.

To boost the space sector, a 1,000 crore rupees venture capital fund has been launched.

In the QS World Future Skills Index 2025, India has risen to second place globally, showcasing leadership in AI and digital technology adoption in the Future of Work category.

Similarly, India’s rank in the Global Innovation Index has improved significantly, moving up from 76th to 39th position.

Hon’ble Members,

Through the National Education Policy, my government is establishing a modern education system for students.

To ensure no one is deprived of education, opportunities for learning in mother tongues are being provided. Additionally, various recruitment exams are being conducted in 13 Indian languages, eliminating language barriers.

To foster innovation among children, over 10,000 Atal Tinkering Labs have been established in schools.

For enhancing the Ease of Doing Research, the One Nation-One Subscription Scheme has recently been introduced, offering free access to international research materials.

Over the past decade, the number of higher education institutions has increased significantly, and their quality has also improved. In the QS World University Asia Rankings, 163 Indian universities have been included.

The inauguration of the new Nalanda University campus has revived India’s ancient glory in education.

The day is not far when an Indian citizen will travel to space aboard the indigenously developed Gaganyaan spacecraft. The recent success in space docking has further paved the way for India to establish its own space station.

Just a few days ago, ISRO conducted its 100th launch, successfully placing the satellite in orbit. I congratulate ISRO and all the citizens of the country for this achievement.

Hon’ble Members,

My government has taken significant steps to create a world-class sports ecosystem in the country. Initiatives like the Khelo India Scheme, the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), and the establishment of the National Sports University are contributing to this vision.

A special sports centre for Divyang athletes has been opened in Gwalior.

India’s teams, whether at the Olympics or the Paralympics, have consistently delivered outstanding performances. Recently, India also achieved remarkable success at the World Chess Championship.

Through the Fit India Movement, we are building a strong and empowered youth force.

Hon’ble Members,

In building a ‘Viksit Bharat’, the role of research along with the role of farmers, soldiers and science is of immense importance. Our goal is to establish India as a global innovation powerhouse.

To promote research in educational institutions, the National Research Foundation has been established with an outlay of 50,000 crore rupees.

Additionally, 10,000 crore rupees is being invested to foster innovation in science and technology under the Vigyan Dhara Yojana.

India’s contribution in the field of Artificial Intelligence is being elevated through the launch of the India AI Mission.

The National Quantum Mission aims to position India among the leading nations in the field of frontier technology.

My government has introduced the BioE3 Policy to boost bio-manufacturing.

This policy will serve as the facilitator for the next industrial revolution. The focus of bio-economy is on the efficient utilization of natural resources to create new employment opportunities while preserving the environment.

Hon’ble Members,

My government has worked with strong determination to lift the economy out of a state of policy paralysis. Despite global concerns such as the COVID-19 pandemic, its aftermath, and war-related uncertainties, the Indian economy has demonstrated remarkable stability and resilience, proving its strength.

My government has implemented several significant measures to promote Ease of Doing Business.

With the spirit of ‘One Nation, One Tax’, the GST system was introduced, which has been benefiting all states across the country.

Due to policies like Make in India, many major global brands now proudly display the label ‘Made in India’ on their products.

Hon’ble Members,

India’s small traders, from villages to cities, play a vital role in driving economic progress. My government considers small entrepreneurs as the backbone of the economy and is committed to providing them with new opportunities for self-employment.

The Credit Guarantee Scheme for MSMEs and the establishment of e-commerce export hubs are promoting various industries.

During this third term, the loan limit under the Mudra scheme has been increased from 10 lakh rupees to 20 lakh rupees, benefiting crores of small entrepreneurs.

My government has made credit access easier, thereby democratizing financial services. Today, products like loans, credit cards, and insurance are easily accessible to everyone.

For decades, our brothers and sisters earning their livelihoods as street vendors remained excluded from the formal banking system. Today, they are benefiting from the PM SVANidhi Yojana, which allows them to access additional loans to expand their businesses based on their digital transaction records.

The ONDC initiative has made digital commerce more inclusive. Small businesses now have equal opportunities to grow in the online shopping ecosystem.

Hon’ble Members,

My government, in the past ten years, has written new chapters of progress, one of which is the golden milestone of India’s digital revolution.

Today, India has emerged as a major global player in the field of digital technology. The launch of 5G services in India, alongside other leading nations, stands as a significant milestone in this journey.

India’s UPI technology has also impressed many developed countries. More than 50% of the world’s real-time digital transactions now take place in India.

My government has utilized digital technology as a tool for social justice and equality. Digital payments are no longer confined to select individuals or classes. Today, even the smallest shopkeepers in India benefit from this facility.

Banking services and world class technology such as UPI are now accessible in villages as well. Over the last ten years, more than 5 lakh Common Service Centres have been established, providing citizens with access to dozens of government services online.

To minimize government interference in people’s daily lives, my government has emphasized e-governance. For instance, DigiLocker has enabled individuals to access and display their important documents anytime, anywhere.

However, in an increasingly digital society, cybersecurity has become a crucial issue of national importance. Digital fraud, cybercrime, and emerging technologies like deep fakes pose challenges to our social, economic, and national security. My government has taken numerous measures to control these cyber threats, creating opportunities for employment in the field of cybersecurity for the youth.

My government is continuously working to ensure competence in cybersecurity. As a result of these efforts, India has achieved Tier-1 status in the Global Cybersecurity Index.

Hon’ble Members,

The modern infrastructure of any country not only provides its citizens with a better quality of life and gives the nation a new identity but also instils a renewed sense of confidence in the country. Over the past decade, India has achieved several milestones in constructing world-class infrastructure. This modern infrastructure has strengthened India’s image globally, increased investors’ trust in the nation, boosted industries, and created new employment opportunities.

My government is working in mission mode to connect every part of the country with highways and expressways. The PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan has accelerated the pace of project completion.

Ten years ago, the budget for capex was around 2 lakh crore rupees, which has now increased to over 11 lakh crore rupees in the last budget.

Continuing the progress of the last decade, my government has made record investments in the past six months in infrastructure for the future.

The foundation has been laid for India’s first deep-water mega port at Vadhavan. This port, being built at a cost of 76,000 crore rupees, will rank among the top ten ports in the world.

I am pleased to inform you that the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link project has been completed, connecting the nation from Kashmir to Kanyakumari through railway line. Under this ambitious project, the Chenab Bridge has been constructed, which is the highest railway bridge in the world. Additionally, India’s first rail cable bridge, the Anji Bridge, has been completed.

Work on the Shinkun La tunnel is also progressing successfully. Upon completion in the near future, it will be the world’s highest tunnel, ensuring year-round connectivity between Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh.

India’s aviation sector is growing rapidly. The country’s airline companies have placed orders for more than 1,700 new aircraft. We are expanding airports to operate such a large fleet. Over the past decade, the number of airports in the country has doubled.

Hon’ble Members,

To accelerate the journey towards a Viksit Bharat, it is essential to make our cities future-ready.

In this direction, my government has focused on modernizing urban amenities and making them energy-efficient. Simultaneously, the foundation is being laid for the development of new cities.

My government has decided to invest approximately 28,000 crore rupees to establish 12 industrial nodes and build 100 industrial parks near cities across the country.

Efforts to streamline urban transportation are continuously underway. Metro projects in Delhi, Pune, Thane, and Bengaluru, along with the recently launched Namo Bharat Rapid Rail Services on the Ahmedabad-Bhuj route, are shaping the cities of a Viksit Bharat. Just a few weeks ago, work began on the Rithala-Narela-Kundli corridor in Delhi, which will be one of the major sections of the Delhi Metro network. The metro routes in Delhi are expanding rapidly due to my government’s continuous efforts. In 2014, the total metro network in Delhi-NCR was less than 200 kilometres. Now, it has more than doubled.

Today, I am extremely pleased to share that India's metro network has crossed the milestone of 1,000 kilometres. India has now become the third largest country in the world in terms of metro networks.

Additionally, the decision to deploy 52,000 electric buses in the country, at an estimated cost of 8,000 crore rupees, will provide smooth and clean urban transportation. This initiative will also create numerous employment opportunities. To enhance connectivity and promote urban tourism, work is also underway on 15 ropeway projects across the nation.

Hon’ble Members,

My government has consistently worked on policies of multi-dimensional and inclusive development. Therefore, while emphasizing on physical infrastructure, equal efforts have also been made by my government for a social infrastructure revolution.

Providing affordable, accessible, and quality healthcare to every section of society is a top priority for my government. With improved hospital facilities, treatment options, and the availability of medicines, healthcare expenses for ordinary families are steadily decreasing.

To ensure that better healthcare services reach citizens, 1,75,000 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs have been established across the country.

Considering the rising number of cancer patients and the high cost of treatment, several cancer drugs have been exempted from customs duty.

Nearly 9 crore women have been screened for cervical cancer.

Due to the efforts of my government, significant progress has been made in combating encephalitis, with the mortality rate due to this disease reduced to 6%.

Under the National TB Eradication Programme, the number of TB patients has also decreased. I urge all citizens and Hon’ble MPs to contribute towards the success of the TB-free India campaign.

India has also seen substantial improvements in maternal and infant mortality rates.

To ensure tracking of vaccination programmes for pregnant women and children, the U-WIN portal has been launched. So far, around 30 crore vaccine doses have been recorded on this platform.

Through telemedicine, over 30 crore e-teleconsultations have provided healthcare benefits to citizens.

The government is also working on creating 75,000 new seats in medical colleges over the next five years.

The government is boosting health infrastructure and medical equipment manufacturing. New bulk drug and medical devices parks are being developed in the country, creating numerous employment opportunities.

Hon’ble Members,

A modern and self-reliant agricultural system in India is our goal. My government is working with dedication to ensure fair prices of crops to farmers and to increase their income.

In 2023-24, India achieved a record production of 332 million tons of foodgrains. Today, India is the largest producer of milk, pulses, and spices in the world.

The government has consistently increased the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for both Kharif and Rabi crops.

Over the past decade, spending on the procurement of rice, wheat, pulses, oilseeds, and coarse grains has tripled.

In the past six months, 109 climate-resilient, bio-fortified, and high-yielding advanced crop varieties have been released to farmers.

To strengthen agricultural infrastructure, the scope of the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund Scheme has been expanded. This initiative will boost employment opportunities in rural areas.

To enhance oilseed production and achieve self-reliance in edible oils, a National Mission on Oilseeds has been approved.

A National Mission is also being implemented to promote Natural Farming.

Earlier this year, the duration of the special package for ensuring availability of DAP fertilizer at affordable rates to farmers was extended.

To promote fisheries, 11 Integrated Aqua Parks are being established.

Hon’ble Members,

A few weeks ago, the India Meteorological Department completed 150 years. To build a weather-ready and climate-smart India, my government has launched the "Mission Mausam" at a cost of 2,000 crore rupees, which will also benefit our farmers.

Following the vision of Babasaheb Ambedkar, my government has made headway on two historic river interlinking projects to provide irrigation and drinking water in the drought-affected areas of the country.

The Ken-Betwa Link Project, with a cost of over 44,000 crore rupees, will benefit millions of brothers and sisters in rural areas of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

The revised Parbati-Kalisindh-Chambal Link Project will address irrigation and drinking water needs in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

An additional 12,000 crore rupees has been sanctioned to expedite the completion of the Polavaram Irrigation Project.

Hon’ble Members,

Our 8 lakh cooperative societies and their 29 crore stakeholder members represent nearly 90% of rural India. In recent years, cooperative societies have also expanded in urban areas.

Various initiatives taken for economic empowerment of the cooperative sector are creating numerous employment opportunities.

The year 2025 is being celebrated as the International Year of Cooperatives, and India will play a significant role in this global initiative.

Hon’ble Members,

When we discuss the nation’s development and achievements, we are essentially highlighting the capabilities and accomplishments of its citizens. Today, there is collective participation of all in the development of the nation and that is why we are able to realize its true potential.

The greatest beneficiaries of my government’s efforts have been the Dalit, backward, and tribal communities.

For decades after independence, our tribal communities faced neglect. My government has prioritized their welfare.

The 'Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan' and the 'PM-JANMAN Yojana' are direct examples of this initiative.

Nearly 1.25 lakh tribal children are receiving quality education through more than 470 Eklavya Model Residential Schools.

In the last 10 years, 30 new medical colleges have been established in tribal-dominated areas.

A special National Mission is addressing health issues related to sickle cell within tribal communities, with screening of around 5 crore individuals already completed.

My government has undertaken several initiatives to preserve tribal heritage. This year, the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda is being celebrated across the country as Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh.

Hon’ble Members,

A significant measure of ‘Viksit Bharat’ is balanced development of the country. No region should feel left behind in the journey of progress.

My government is conscious of the aspirations of the people of the North East and has worked to eliminate their sense of alienation.

Through more than 10 peace agreements, several factions have been brought onto the path of peace.

To showcase the potential of the eight states of the North East to the entire country, the first-ever Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav was organized.

Along with the development of the North East, the government has initiated a comprehensive development plan for the “Purvodaya” or the eastern states, which will also create new employment opportunities.

In Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep, several developmental projects have been launched, according these regions a crucial role in the nation’s progress.

After the abrogation of Article 370, there is a conducive environment for development in Jammu & Kashmir. Both the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections were conducted in a peaceful manner in Jammu & Kashmir. The people of Jammu & Kashmir deserve commendation for this achievement.

Hon’ble Members,

The success of a nation or society is inclusive and all-encompassing only when it is guided by principles. Therefore, my government has always placed the fundamental principles outlined by our Constitution at the core of its policies. In the light of the Constitution, the primary ideological inspiration of my government is ‘Service’.

My government firmly believes that serving 140 crore citizens is its foremost duty, and it is working with utmost sensitivity in this direction.

To provide easy loans to the backward sections of society and sanitation workers, the scope of the PM-Suraj Yojana has been expanded.

To ensure the benefits of government schemes reach differently-abled individuals, over 1 crore Divyang ID cards have been issued.

The “Namaste Yojana”, launched for sanitation workers, has been extended to include all those who take up the noble responsibility of cleanliness.

With the goal to ensure that no one is left behind in the journey of a ‘Viksit Bharat’, my government is working with a saturation approach.

Hon’ble Members,

The past decade has been a period of revival of India’s cultural consciousness. With pride in our heritage and dedication to progress, we are shaping a future where culture and development move forward together.

This year, we will celebrate the 125th birth anniversary of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, who said, “True nationalism lies not only in the physical unity of India but in strengthening its cultural unity.”

In the same spirit, the 2,550th Nirvana Mahotsav of Lord Mahaveer was celebrated with reverence, and the 525th birth anniversary of Sant Mirabai was enthusiastically observed across the country.

Cultural centres are being established in several countries in memory of the great poet-saint Thiruvalluvar.

My government is promoting national unity through cultural initiatives like Kashi-Tamil Sangamam, Kashi-Telugu Sangamam, and Saurashtra-Tamil Sangamam.

Hon’ble Members,

Our manuscripts are a priceless heritage, containing vast knowledge that needs to be studied, researched, and utilized for the benefit of humanity. The process of digitizing and preserving these manuscripts using advanced technology is being initiated on mission mode.

A significant pillar of the nation's heritage is our rich linguistic culture. I am pleased to inform you that the government has granted Classical Language status to Assamese, Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, and Bengali. For easy communication in all languages of India, the language platform Bhashini powered by AI is being widely used by the citizens of the country.

Hon’ble Members,

Through the efforts of my government, India has established its identity as a global leader on the cultural stage.

To connect all Asian Buddhist countries, my government organized the first Asian Buddhist Conference. Last year, India also hosted the World Heritage Committee’s meeting, with participation from 140 countries.

Through the celebration of International Yoga Day, the entire world is now embracing India’s rich tradition of yoga.

Hon’ble Members,

To take the grand edifice of progress to new glories, strong pillars are required. For India’s development, my government has established three strong pillars of Reform, Perform and Transform. Today, these words have become synonyms of India’s new governance model across the world.

The government has conducted an extensive review of laws enacted before the Constitution came into force. Many laws are being repealed or amended to ensure that the entire system can meet the current social and economic challenges.

So far, the government has repealed more than 1,500 obsolete laws. By removing colonial-era laws, a ‘Nyaya Sanhita’ has been introduced in place of the Penal Code.

With ‘Jan Vishwas’ (public trust) and ‘Jan Bhagidari’ (people’s participation), my government is working to make the lives of citizens better. The “Vivad se Vishwas” initiative has been launched to resolve disputes.

In the same spirit, over 40,000 regulations have been simplified or reduced and 3,500 provisions have been decriminalized.

My government has initiated the Aspirational Districts Programme in the country’s most backward areas, implementing a unique experiment in good governance. This programme has led to remarkable progress in health, nutrition, agriculture, social development, and education in these districts. A UNDP report has praised this initiative. Inspired by this success, the government has now launched a campaign for the holistic development of 500 aspirational blocks.

Focusing on good governance, the i-GOT Karmayogi Digital Platform has been created, encouraging government employees to enhance their skills and become true Karmayogis. This platform offers 1,700 courses, and more than 2 crore course completions have taken place.

Hon’ble Members,

This year, the country is celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Inspired by his vision, my government is moving ahead with the principle of “Nation First”.

To ensure defence of the country’s borders and internal security, the government has undertaken historic initiatives.

We have seen highly encouraging results in achieving self-reliance particularly in the defence sector.

From Make in India, we have transitioned to Make for the World, which is also generating new employment opportunities across the country.

In a historic moment, two warships and a submarine built in India were recently commissioned into the Indian Navy.

We are strengthening self-reliance and self-employment by establishing the Defence Industrial Corridor and promoting defence start-ups.

Along with securing the borders, the development of border areas is also a key component of our strategy. Roads in border areas, along with modern infrastructure like the Atal Tunnel, Sela Tunnel, and Sonamarg Tunnel, have enhanced both defence capabilities and tourism. The Vibrant Villages Programme has been launched in the country’s first villages located along the border.

The final phase of eliminating Left-wing Extremism has also begun. Due to the government’s efforts, the number of districts affected by Left-wing Extremism has reduced from 126 to 38 today.

Hon’ble Members,

In an environment of global instability, India is emerging as a pillar of economic, social, and political stability, setting an example for the world. Whether it is the G7 Summit, QUAD, BRICS, SCO, or G20, the world has placed its trust in India’s strength, policy, and intent.

Today, India firmly presents its interests even on the largest global platforms. The successful hosting of the G20 Summit and the Delhi Declaration are prime examples. At the Third Global South Summit, India-ASEAN Summit, and the India-CARICOM Summit, we have raised the voice on issues related to the Global South. We have also presented India’s “Vision for the Future” at the Summit of the Future.

Earlier this month, my government organized the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Bhubaneswar.

The welfare and convenience of our brothers and sisters of the diaspora remain a priority, which is why my government has decided to open six new embassies and four new consulates.

Strengthening India’s image as a ‘Vishwa Bandhu’, the country has extended immediate assistance to many disaster-stricken areas across the world.

India has shared its Digital Public Infrastructure with several nations and set up Jan Aushadhi Kendra.

Hon’ble Members,

My government is making decisions keeping in mind not only the present generation but also the future generations. We are steering the nation towards a green future and green jobs.

Several significant decisions have been taken in the last six months towards achieving the target of 500 GW non-fossil fuel energy capacity by 2030.

Under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, rooftop solar systems are being installed at a cost of 75,000 crore rupees. So far, over 7.5 lakh homes have installed rooftop solar systems, creating numerous job opportunities.

The National Green Hydrogen Mission will have an investment of 8 lakh crore rupees and generate over 6 lakh jobs.

We are also accelerating efforts to expand nuclear energy.

My government has introduced the Vehicle Scrapping Policy to ensure scientific disposal of old vehicles, which will also generate new employment opportunities.

In line with this, the ‘Ek Ped Maa ke Naam’ campaign was launched on World Environment Day 2024. Millions of citizens have enthusiastically participated, and this initiative has been appreciated worldwide.

Hon’ble Members,

Our Bharat is a country of 140 crore people. We have diverse states, diverse regions, and diverse languages, yet as one nation, we have only one identity – Bharat.

And we have only one resolution, one goal – ‘Viksit Bharat’!

We are all firmly committed to making India a developed Nation in the coming years.

This resolution is inspired by the sacrifices of the martyrs of the nation, the compassionate ideals of revered Bapu, and the oath of unity administered to us by the sons of Mother India like Sardar Patel. We must carry forward these inspirations and, with the strength of unity, fulfill the commitment of a Viksit Bharat.

Let us once again reaffirm our resolution of unity and commit ourselves to realizing the dreams of India!

When we move forward together, our future generations will surely witness a developed, empowered, capable, and prosperous Bharat in 2047.

I wish you all the very best.