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Parliament passes MSME Amendment Bill

The Bill was moved in the Lower House by Minister of MSME. Jitan Ram Manjhi. The new legislation makes it mandatory for Central Public Sector Enterprises to settle all procurement invoices through the Trade Receivables Discounting System to improve cash flows for MSMEs. 

Published: Aug 07, 2026, 03:35 PM IST|Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 03:35 PM IST
Parliament passes MSME Amendment Bill

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