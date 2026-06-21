Parliamentary panel to meet soon to discuss economic situation

Emphasis on fiscal consolidation over the past years has helped in bringing down the fiscal deficit from 6.5 per cent of GDP in 2022-23 steadily to 4.4 per cent by 2025-26. This provides some fiscal space to address the challenges posed by the West Asia crisis, including through supporting economic growth by sustaining and even enhancing public investment to mitigate any weaknesses in private consumption due to rising costs and to absorb rising subsidies for absorbing the high crude prices.