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Parliamentary panel to meet soon to discuss economic situation

According to a Lok Sabha bulletin, the Standing Committee on Finance has chosen "Evolving Economic Conditions in the Country" as an additional subject for detailed examination during the year 2025-26.

Published: Jun 21, 2026, 04:17 PM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 04:17 PM IST
Parliamentary panel to meet soon to discuss economic situation
Image Credit: Credit: IANS

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