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'Patently false': Govt refutes allegation of external pressure in MDR rollout

According to a statement issued by the Finance Ministry’s Department of Financial Services, "the allegation that MDR has been introduced under any external influence is patently false and misleading".

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 17, 2026, 03:53 PM IST|Updated: Sep 17, 2026, 03:53 PM IST
'Patently false': Govt refutes allegation of external pressure in MDR rollout

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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'Patently false': Govt refutes allegation of external pressure in MDR rollout
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