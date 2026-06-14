Peko, Kalp sign partnership to build digital infrastructure for SMEs

New Delhi: Business management platform Peko and digital infrastructure company Kalp Digital Infrastructure Corp have signed a strategic partnership to develop new digital finance and commerce solutions for small and medium enterprises (SMEs).



Under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the two companies will work on integrating Kalp's technology into the Peko platform. The partnership aims to provide businesses with services such as digital payment systems, digital wallets, asset tokenisation tools and technology that can automate certain commercial transactions.



Peko currently offers more than 50 business services, including invoicing, payments, payroll, company formation, corporate travel and insurance. The platform is also offered on a white-label basis to banks, free zones, government entities and other organisations that support SMEs.



Kalp develops digital infrastructure that can be integrated into third-party platforms, allowing institutions to offer advanced financial and digital services under their own brands.



Kashif Ahmad Khan, Founder and CEO of Peko, said the partnership is intended to strengthen the technology available to businesses and improve the way financial and operational services are delivered.



Tapan Sangal, Co-Founder of Kalp Digital Infrastructure Corp, said the collaboration would help bring advanced financial technology to a wider SME customer base.



Mrityunjaya (Jay) Prajapati, CEO of Kalp Digital Infrastructure Corp, said the company's focus is on providing the underlying technology that powers business platforms rather than operating directly as a consumer-facing brand.



As part of the initial phase, both companies will assess integration requirements, security standards and commercial arrangements before rolling out new services in stages.



The partnership is expected to support Peko's operations across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, India and other markets, while also extending services to institutions that distribute the Peko platform.



Peko was started in Dubai in 2022, it offers services that help businesses handle money matters — things like finance, payments, payroll, employee expenses, setting up companies, travel bookings and insurance. In December 2025 International Holding Company (IHC) bought a controlling stake in Peko.



Kalp Digital Infrastructure Corp builds tech tools for digital payments, digital assets and tokenisation. These tools can be plugged into systems used by banks, governments, telecom companies, payment companies and online shopping businesses.