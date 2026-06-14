Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

Peko, Kalp sign partnership to build digital infrastructure for SMEs

Under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the two companies will work on integrating Kalp's technology into the Peko platform. The partnership aims to provide businesses with services such as digital payment systems, digital wallets, asset tokenisation tools and technology that can automate certain commercial transactions.
 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 14, 2026, 04:47 PM IST|Updated: Jun 14, 2026, 04:47 PM IST
Peko, Kalp sign partnership to build digital infrastructure for SMEs

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Fastest hundreds against India in ODI cricket history: Gurbaz joins Afridi
Rahmanullah Gurbaz2 min ago
2
Peko8 min ago
3
Bharat Innovates34 min ago
4
Bhagwant Mann Government48 min ago
5
Bihar coaching institute row52 min ago