People Of THIS Country Rent Office Spaces To 'Pretend to Work' And Avoid Societal Stigma

New Delhi: A new trend in China is emerging among unemployed individuals who are seeking a way to cope with the societal pressure of being jobless. Many are turning to "pretend work" arrangements, where they rent office spaces and pose as bosses. This provides them with a temporary escape from the stigma of unemployment. According to a report by the South China Morning Post (SCMP), these services cost as little as 30 yuan (over 350 INR) per day and offer a refuge for those hesitant to reveal their unemployment to family and friends.

A video went viral from Hebei, China which showcased an office that rents workspaces to unemployed individuals for just 29.9 yuan per day, from 10 am to 5 pm with lunch included. Another post gained attention by offering people the chance to sit in a leather chair and pose as a “boss” for photos, all for 50 yuan.

The person who offered the spare office explained that, with many large companies laying off employees, he saw this as a way for the unemployed to have a place to stay and network. The idea of "pretend work" has sparked debate online, with differing opinions. Some people believe it helps ease the emotional strain of being unemployed while others criticise it as a form of escapism that might delay the job search.

Jiawei, a former e-commerce worker from Hangzhou shared his experience of losing his job and moving back in with his parents. He explained, “Being unemployed is stressful, but I didn’t want to bring that negativity to my family," which is why he kept following his old work routine to avoid arousing any concerns.

Zhang Yong, a social work professor at Wuhan University of Science and Technology, believes the trend of "pretending to work" is a response to societal pressure. He explained, “Society puts a lot of pressure on people to succeed, and young adults often have unrealistic job expectations. The shock of losing a job can lead to depression.”

Unemployment, particularly among young people, is a major issue in China. Reports show that the unemployment rate for those aged 16-24 reached a record high of 21.3 per cent in June 2023, leading the government to stop releasing unemployment data for several months.