Personal Banker of DBS Bank Arrested For Cyber Fraud In Gurugram

Gurugram: A personal banker of DBS bank was arrested for allegedly changing the bank details of the victim and selling to the cyber fraudsters for Rs 5 lakh, police said.

Priyanshu Diwan, Assistant Commissioner of Police (cybercrime), said that the arrested accused had been identified as Tipu Sultan, a native of Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, a man filed a complaint at the Cyber Crime Police Station East on Wednesday that an employee of DBS Bank located on DLF Phase-2.

The complainant told the police that he had opened an account in DBS Bank DLF Phase-2, Gurugram, and he asked the bank employee to close the account.

The employee told him that the bank account would have to be closed by coming to the branch. After that, on December 6, he received a message on his mobile number that Rs 15,000 had been credited to the bank account.

When he told the bank employee, he said that this money had come from the bank and his account would be closed. After this, on December 9, Rs 1.96 crore had been credited to the complainant's account.

After this, the complainant got suspicious; he went to the bank and enquired, and then he came to know that the bank employee had changed his mobile number and email ID from the bank account without his knowledge and registered another mobile number and email ID.

Based on his complaint, a case was registered under the relevant sections in Police Station Cyber ​​East, Gurugram.

During the probe, a police team of the said police station arrested the suspect from Gurugram's Indra Colony on Thursday. The accused was later taken on police remand.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he was working as a Personal Banker at DBS Bank located in the DLF Phase-2 area in Gurugram. He has been working in the bank since June 2023.

The accused disclosed before the police that he met a person to open a current account but he refused. After this, the person said that he has an online betting business for which he needs a current bank account. That person asked the accused to provide a current bank account. In return, he lured the accused with Rs 5 lakh.

"The accused then fraudulently changed the mobile number and email ID of the complainant's bank account in the matter and the accused gave the same bank account to his companions. The police have recovered 1 mobile phone and 2 SIM cards used in the crime from the possession of the accused," Priyanshu Diwan, ACP (cybercrime), said.

So far the Gurugram police have arrested 23 bank officials till now who were allegedly involved in cyber fraud," Diwan added.