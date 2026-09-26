Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Business
  • /Economy
  • /Personal loans may overtake gold loans as fastest‑growing segment: Report

Personal loans may overtake gold loans as fastest‑growing segment: Report

The report from brokerage UBS Global Research called the trend "beginning of an unsecured upcycle", after the personal loans, which suffered a two‑year slowdown after regulatory tightening and rising borrower leverage, showed renewed momentum.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 26, 2026, 06:13 PM IST|Updated: Sep 26, 2026, 06:13 PM IST
Personal loans may overtake gold loans as fastest‑growing segment: Report

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Personal loans may overtake gold loans as fastest‑growing segment: Report
2
3
4
5