हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
petrol price

Petrol and diesel prices hiked for 13th straight day – Check latest price in major cities

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT.

Petrol and diesel prices hiked for 13th straight day – Check latest price in major cities

New Delhi: Petrol price on Friday was hiked for the 13th consecutive day taking the cumulative increase in rates to Rs 7.11 and Rs 7.67 per litre respectively in less than two weeks.

Petrol price in Delhi was hiked to Rs 78.37 per litre, while diesel rates were increased to Rs 77.06 a litre, according to a price notification on Indian Oil.

In Kolkata, petrol price was hiked to Rs 80.13 per litre, Rs 81.82 per litre in Chennai and Rs 85.21 per litre in Mumbai respectively. While diesel price was hiked to Rs 72.53 per litre in Kolkata, Rs 74.77  per litre in Chennai and Rs 75.53 per litre in Mumbai.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT.

Oil companies on June 7 restarted revising prices in line with costs, after ending an 82-day hiatus in rate revision. The freeze in rates was imposed in mid-March soon after the government hiked excise duty on petrol and diesel to shore up additional finances.

Oil PSUs Indian Oil Corp (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) instead of passing on the excise duty hikes to customers adjusted them against the fall in the retail rates that was warranted because of fall in international oil prices to two decade low.

With PTI Inputs

Tags:
petrol priceDiesel priceFuel pricepetrol price today
Next
Story

Goods purchased, sold overseas liable to GST in India: AAR
  • 3,66,946Confirmed
  • 12,237Deaths

Full coverage

  • 83,84,043Confirmed
  • 4,49,695Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT10M57S

DNA: Bollywood's connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death