Petrol and diesel prices hiked for 13th straight day – Check latest price in major cities

New Delhi: Petrol price on Friday was hiked for the 13th consecutive day taking the cumulative increase in rates to Rs 7.11 and Rs 7.67 per litre respectively in less than two weeks.

Petrol price in Delhi was hiked to Rs 78.37 per litre, while diesel rates were increased to Rs 77.06 a litre, according to a price notification on Indian Oil.

In Kolkata, petrol price was hiked to Rs 80.13 per litre, Rs 81.82 per litre in Chennai and Rs 85.21 per litre in Mumbai respectively. While diesel price was hiked to Rs 72.53 per litre in Kolkata, Rs 74.77 per litre in Chennai and Rs 75.53 per litre in Mumbai.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT.

Oil companies on June 7 restarted revising prices in line with costs, after ending an 82-day hiatus in rate revision. The freeze in rates was imposed in mid-March soon after the government hiked excise duty on petrol and diesel to shore up additional finances.

Oil PSUs Indian Oil Corp (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) instead of passing on the excise duty hikes to customers adjusted them against the fall in the retail rates that was warranted because of fall in international oil prices to two decade low.

