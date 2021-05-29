Petrol breaches Rs 100 mark in Mumbai, check prices in your city

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices have jumped again on Saturday (May 29) after a day of hiatus due to the rising prices of crude oil in the international market.

In Delhi, the price of petrol has been increased by 26 paise, while the price of diesel has been increased by 28 paise. With the recent price hike, petrol is retailing at Rs 93.94 per litre and diesel at Rs 84.89 per litre in the national capital city.

In Mumbai, the price of petrol has breached the Rs 100 mark. Petrol rates increased by 25 paise and diesel’s price jumped by 30 paise. With the hike, petrol and diesel are retailing at Rs 100.19 per litre and Rs 92.17 per litre, respectively, in the financial capital. Meanwhile, Petrol is retailing in Kolkata on May 29 at Rs 93.97 per litre and diesel at Rs 87.74 per litre.

Petrol and diesel prices have been increased by a total of 16 times on 16 different days in May. However, there hasn’t been a single deduction in the month so far. As a result, petrol and diesel prices are now selling at record highs in many cities across India. Since May 4, petrol prices have surged by Rs 3.59 per litre while diesel rates have increased by 4.13 per litre this month.

How to check petrol, diesel prices in your

Petrol and diesel prices in India are revised daily at 6 am. If you want to know the prices of petrol and diesel in your city then all you need to do is send an SMS to the mobile number 9224992249. Type RSP <space> Petrol Pump Dealer Code and send to 9224992249. RSP code of your locality can be checked by visiting the official site of the petrol pump near you.