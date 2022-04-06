Petrol, diesel costlier by Rs 10/litre in last 16 days; CNG prices burning hole in pocket too –Check latest rates

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices have yet again risen by another 80 paise a litre on Wednesday.

The rise in prices of the fuel in the past 16 days has made petrol and diesel dearer by Rs 10 a litre.

This is the 14th increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22. After today’s hike, Petrol in the national capital crossed the Rs 105 mark while in Mumbai, it has surpassed Rs 120. Petrol now costs Rs 105.41 per litre in Delhi, whereas diesel is priced at Rs 96.67 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol costs Rs 120.51 per litre after an increase of 84 paise and diesel is selling at Rs 104.77 a litre, increased by 85 paise.

Meanwhile, CNG too continues to burn a hole in the consumers’ pocket with rates again going up in Delhi on Wednesday. Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) -- the firm which retails CNG in Delhi has today hiked the rates of the fuel to Rs 66.61 per kg.

Those filling the gas in Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida will have to pay Rs 69.18 per kg of CNG, while in Gurugram, CNG will cost Rs 74.94 per kg.

On November 3 last year, the Centre had cut excise duty by Rs 5 per litre on petrol and Rs 10 per litre on diesel to bring down the retail prices across the country. Following this, several state governments had reduced Value-Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel to provide relief to people.

